Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Silence on Myositis, Talks About New Outlook on Life
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about her ongoing battle with myositis, a condition that has tested her strength both physically and emotionally. The actress revealed how the journey has reshaped her perspective, bringing her closer to peace.
Film Journey
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film journey started with 'Ye Maaya Chesave'. Her talent and beauty captivated audiences. Hits like 'Brindavanam', 'Dookudu', 'Eega', 'Attarintiki Daredi', and 'Majili' cemented her status as a top heroine.
Stardom and Pan-India appeal
Samantha gained recognition in Tamil cinema alongside Telugu Industry, working with stars like Vijay, Surya, and Dhanush. 'The Family Man 2' brought her pan-India fame. She also ventured into production, promoting content-driven films.
Health Issues
In 2022, Samantha revealed her Myositis diagnosis, an autoimmune disease causing muscle weakness and pain. This news deeply affected her fans, and Samantha herself felt her career and life were disrupted.
Every Friday was filled with fear
At a Delhi event, Samantha shared, "Success was everything. Big films, five releases a year, top ten lists, box office numbers. Every Friday, I feared being replaced. My self-worth depended on those results."
A new outlook on life
Post-Myositis, Samantha's perspective shifted. "No releases in two years, not on top lists, yet I'm content. Health is paramount. This disease changed my outlook. This transformation is my biggest victory."
Health podcast for fans
Samantha started health-focused podcasts, aiming to provide accessible health information to her fans beyond the world of films and glamour.
Upcoming Projects
Despite health challenges, Samantha continues acting. She's in the upcoming 'Rakht Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom', a period drama, and 'Maa Inti Bangaram', a Telugu family entertainer. Her changed outlook is a talking point in the industry.