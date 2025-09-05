Image Credit : nstagram/samantharuthprabhuoff

While studying in Chennai, she had to travel by two buses daily from Pallavaram to T. Nagar. When changing buses, a boy would wait at the bus stop every day and follow Samantha to school. He followed her for two years. But he didn't say anything. One day, Samantha bravely went to him and asked, “Why are you following me?” He replied in surprise, “Am I following you?” Samantha said she didn't know if it was love or not, but it was her first love experience. It seems that Samantha was also attracted to him. But due to the boy's lack of courage, the love did not go to the next level.