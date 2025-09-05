- Home
Samantha, one of Tamil cinema’s most popular actresses, continues to make headlines despite her break from films. From her debut in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya to personal milestones, her journey remains a topic of interest.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a leading actress in the Telugu and Tamil film industry, has been in the news for one reason or another, even though she hasn't been in many films for the past few years. Due to many interesting events that have taken place in her personal life beyond cinema. Samantha made her Tamil cinema debut in 2010 with the film 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya', directed by Gautham Menon.
Within a few years of entering the film industry, Samantha was dating actor Siddharth. While it was widely speculated that they would get married, they suddenly broke up with undisclosed reasons. Following this, Samantha fell in love with Naga Chaitanya, who worked with her in the Telugu version of 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya'. After seven years of secret love, the two got married in Goa in 2017. Due to differences of opinion, they got divorced after four years.
Currently, Samantha is living alone. Naga Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala for the second time. Meanwhile, an old piece of information about Samantha is going viral again. Samantha said in an interview that she was in love with someone else before Siddharth and Naga Chaitanya. She shared an incident that happened during her teenage years.
While studying in Chennai, she had to travel by two buses daily from Pallavaram to T. Nagar. When changing buses, a boy would wait at the bus stop every day and follow Samantha to school. He followed her for two years. But he didn't say anything. One day, Samantha bravely went to him and asked, “Why are you following me?” He replied in surprise, “Am I following you?” Samantha said she didn't know if it was love or not, but it was her first love experience. It seems that Samantha was also attracted to him. But due to the boy's lack of courage, the love did not go to the next level.
Thus, that incident became Samantha's first love in her life. After the divorce, Samantha was diagnosed with Myositis. She also faced several other health problems. Therefore, she has now reduced acting in films. She is currently acting in a women-centric film titled 'My Home My Gold'. Apart from acting in web series in Bollywood, she has also worked as a producer in a few films. She has been close to director Raj Nidimoru for the past few months. There are rumors on social media that the two are in love.