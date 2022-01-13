  • Facebook
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya's divorce; here's how Nagarjuna handled his family crisis; read here

    First Published Jan 13, 2022, 4:24 PM IST
    Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna recently opened about his son's divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Telugu star Nagarjuna has opened up about how gracefully his son Naga Chaitanya handled himself during separation from his ex-wife actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Not long ago, when the news shocked all that one of the loved celeb couple, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, announced their divorce.
     

    Both Sam and Naga remained quiet on their separation issue until the last few weeks, now the ex-couple has come out and addressed their decision to part ways. Naga said that divorce with his ex-wife Samantha was taken in their mutual best interests.
     

    Samantha also opens up on her divorce, saying how it impacted her mental health. Talking about the aftereffect of divorce, Naga said, "My entire family stood by me during those difficult times. It was a decision taken in the best interests of the two of us. She's happy. I'm also happy. Both of us are doing well professionally too," 
     

    Now Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna shared his thoughts on the same in an interview, “I am very proud of how calm he (Naga Chaitanya) stayed through it all. He was not provoked into uttering a single word."

    Nagarjuna added, "Like any father, I was apprehensive about him. But he was more anxious about me than I was concerning him. Naga Chaitanya would ask me, ‘You okay, Dad?’ and I’d be Isn’t that what I should be asking you?’"

    A few weeks ago, Samantha also spoke about her separations and how social media users trolled her and Naga's fans criticised her for her professional choices. At an event, Samantha talked about mental health, saying she had felt like she would 'crumble and die' during her challenging times. Also Read: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu face mental health issues in 2021? Actress talks about her struggles, depression
     

    However, Samantha bounced back as she realised that she would live her life and appreciate herself for being such a strong woman with all the issues. Samantha also shared that she had overcome her problems with the help of her close friends and counsellors. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora to Deepika Padukone: 7 actresses who regularly practice yoga

