Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu face mental health issues in 2021? Actress talks about her struggles, depression

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently talked about mental health issues and preached regarding strength and beauty

Last year, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines pan-India because of her rocky personal life and shinning professional life. In 2021, Samantha got separated from her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya and was praised/awarded for her performance in The Family Man 2.



After her divorce, she went on a self-discovery journey, visiting many places with friends and engaged in work. Sam has demonstrated that she knows how to handle challenges head-on. Samantha, along with Mahima Datla, Shilpa Reddy, launched a new service and lauded Roshni Trust’s far-reaching mental health care services during the weekend.



About Roshni Trust: It is a non-profit organisation founded in 1997 by caring volunteers, marking 24 years of mental healthcare service.



During the event, Samantha opened up on the significance of mental health and said that she could only overcome her issues with the help of her close friends and counsellors. The actress said, “There should be no inhibitions about seeking help when you are mentally distressed. In my case, I was able to overcome my mental health issues only with the help of my doctors, advisers and friends."



Samantha also highlighted the point that talking help from psychiatrists must be normalised, "Like how we go to a doctor for physical hurts, we also should confer psychiatrists if our heart gets hurt."