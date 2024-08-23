Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mira Rajput and others grace fashion event in style; check out photos [PICTURES]

Mira Rajput, Rasha Thadani, Khushi Kapoor, Samantha, and the dynamic sister duo Prakriti and Sukriti each showcased unique styles at the event, from chic blazers to elegant dresses and bold jumpsuits

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

At the latest high-profile event, celebrities made a remarkable impression with their fashion choices, each adding a unique touch to the red carpet. Mira Rajput dazzled in a chic black crop blazer with green collars, while Rasha Thadani brought floral flair with her vibrant three-piece outfit. Khushi Kapoor turned heads in an abstract-patterned dress layered with a corset, and Samantha showcased her toned figure in a sleek black two-piece. Meanwhile, the sister duo Prakriti and Sukriti also stole the spotlight with their standout looks. Let's check out their pictures

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor captivated onlookers with her striking long dress adorned with abstract patterns. She layered it with a white collared shirt and a corset, exuding major fashion-forward vibes

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput dazzled in a chic black crop blazer with green collars, paired with high-waisted black leggings. She accessorized with a furry clutch, sleek high heels, and stunning aqua earrings, completing her sophisticated look

Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani graced the red carpet with a vibrant floral ensemble. Her outfit featured a floral bralette, matching pants, and an uneven hemline shrug, which added a playful touch to her outfit

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar

The dynamic sister duo made a striking impression with their fabulous outfits. Prakriti wowed in a bold orange jumpsuit, accessorized with sleek, slicked-back hair, dewy makeup, brown high heels, and eye-catching golden earrings. Sukriti radiated elegance in a classic black polka-dot dress, paired with a refined black handbag and chic high heels

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha showcased her toned physique in a sleek two-piece ensemble. Her outfit included a black crop top and a form-fitting skirt with abstract designs, highlighting her style

Latest Videos