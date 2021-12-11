  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets KISSED by this naughty; actress asks, are they ferocious? Check who it is

    First Published Dec 11, 2021, 2:40 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently being pampered by pet Pit Bulls named Sasha; the caption is worth reading

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets KISSED by this naughty; actress says, are they ferocious? Check who it is RCB

    Right now, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the happiest people on earth by winning Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 for the best female actor in drama series. She has also grabbed an international project, ‘Arrangements of Love,’ directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John of ‘Downtown Abbey’ fame. 

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets KISSED by this naughty; actress says, are they ferocious? Check who it is RCB

    In the movie, she will be playing a role of a bisexual Tamil woman for the first time in her career who is strong-minded who runs her detective agency. Besides that, Samantha is also busy signing new projects in South films and Bollywood. The actress is currently working on two multilingual projects, of which one is Yashodha. 
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets KISSED by this naughty; actress says, are they ferocious? Check who it is RCB

    Recently she shared a cute video with her Pittbull puppy Sasha on the bed where the pup was seen kissing Sam on her face. While posting the reel, the actress captioned it as, “Pit Bulls are ferocious they say, aggressive they say.. who this baby then?” Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Katrina Kaif, Deepika; actress is the 10th most searched female celebs of 2021

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets KISSED by this naughty; actress says, are they ferocious? Check who it is RCB

    Samantha often spends playful time with her 2 dogs, Hash, a French Bulldog and Sasha, a Pittbull. She shared their pictures and videos on her social media pages, which her fans and followers. In this video, you can see Samantha and Sasha are lying next to each other while her pet is looking at the actress with her puppy eyes. Recently, the star shared a video where Sasha is seen putting a cute paw on Hash as they enjoy views from the car window.
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets KISSED by this naughty; actress says, are they ferocious? Check who it is RCB

    Samantha's first item song from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa is all set to release soon. The song, Oo Antava's lyrics video was out on YouTube yesterday, where we can see her pictures in blue ghagra and choli.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets KISSED by this naughty; actress says, are they ferocious? Check who it is RCB

    Devi Sri Prasad has prepared a high-octane composition for Samantha's special song, and Ganesh Acharya has been in charge of choreographing this song. Besides Samantha the song also features Allu Arjun. Pushpa also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bhardwaj, and others in key roles and will release in theatres on December 24. 

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ali Akbar is now Ram Singh; Malayalam director quits Islam to be Hindu RCB

    Ali Akbar is now Ram Singh; Malayalam director quits Islam to be Hindu

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal will be moving at this apartment in Mumbai, check details SCJ

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal will be moving at this apartment in Mumbai, check details

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's husband kisses her passionately while bathing in pool, check photo SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's husband kisses her passionately while bathing in pool, check photo

    MK Stalin at AR Rahman's niece, Tamil star Rahman's daughter's Rushda wedding in Chennai (Pictures) RCB

    MK Stalin at AR Rahman's niece, Tamil star Rahman's daughter's Rushda wedding in Chennai (Pictures)

    Jr NTR remembers Puneeth Rajkumar, sings Gelaya Gelaya at RRR meet in Bengaluru (Watch) RCB

    Jr NTR remembers Puneeth Rajkumar, sings Gelaya Gelaya at RRR meet in Bengaluru (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    Better.com CEO Vishal Garg takes time off with immediate effect after laying off 900 people via Zoom call-dnm

    Better.com CEO Vishal Garg takes time off with immediate effect after laying off 900 people via Zoom call

    Audi Q7 to make comeback in India in 2022 as production begins in India Details inside gcw

    Audi Q7 to make comeback in 2022 as production begins in India; Details inside

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: PM Modi inaugurates Saryu Nahar national project in Balrampur-dnm

    Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi inaugurates Saryu Nahar national project in Balrampur

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22 preview: Anfield Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, arsenal, chelsea, manchester united, leicester city, manchester city-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Anfield awaits former Liverpool legend and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard's emotional return

    MG Motor India to begin exporting Hector to Nepal with aim to expand to South Asian countries gcw

    MG Motor India to begin exporting Hector to Nepal from Gujarat with aim to expand to South Asian countries

    Recent Videos

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Video Icon
    Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon