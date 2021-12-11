Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets KISSED by this naughty; actress asks, are they ferocious? Check who it is

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently being pampered by pet Pit Bulls named Sasha; the caption is worth reading

Right now, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the happiest people on earth by winning Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 for the best female actor in drama series. She has also grabbed an international project, ‘Arrangements of Love,’ directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John of ‘Downtown Abbey’ fame.

In the movie, she will be playing a role of a bisexual Tamil woman for the first time in her career who is strong-minded who runs her detective agency. Besides that, Samantha is also busy signing new projects in South films and Bollywood. The actress is currently working on two multilingual projects, of which one is Yashodha.



Recently she shared a cute video with her Pittbull puppy Sasha on the bed where the pup was seen kissing Sam on her face. While posting the reel, the actress captioned it as, “Pit Bulls are ferocious they say, aggressive they say.. who this baby then?” Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Katrina Kaif, Deepika; actress is the 10th most searched female celebs of 2021

Samantha often spends playful time with her 2 dogs, Hash, a French Bulldog and Sasha, a Pittbull. She shared their pictures and videos on her social media pages, which her fans and followers. In this video, you can see Samantha and Sasha are lying next to each other while her pet is looking at the actress with her puppy eyes. Recently, the star shared a video where Sasha is seen putting a cute paw on Hash as they enjoy views from the car window.



Samantha's first item song from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa is all set to release soon. The song, Oo Antava's lyrics video was out on YouTube yesterday, where we can see her pictures in blue ghagra and choli.