    Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Katrina Kaif, Deepika; actress is the 10th most searched female celebs of 2021

    First Published Dec 5, 2021, 11:35 AM IST
    As per Yahoo India’s most searched female actress of the year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was listed under 10th place. The Family Man 2 star has grabbed headlines for personal and professional reasons in the year. 
     

    Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made it to the top 10 of the Yahoo search engine's most searched female personality/actresses list of the year. Samantha was in the news for this year for several reasons, personally and professionally. She was also a topic of several online debates and discussions regarding her separation from her ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya.
     

    On October 02, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya posted a divorce announcement that shocked all ChaySam fans. The separation invited many news and reports that had all kinds of reactions, speculations etc. Some trolled Samantha for the divorce, and a few supported her decision

    Samantha also grabbed national headlines for her work in The Family Man 2. Her performance was loved by many, from critics to social media users. Also Read: Is this the REAL reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya's divorce; READ NOW

    Post that, Samantha was in the news for her Bollywood debut and that she is shifting to Mumbai from Hyderabad. And after her separation, the actress has reportedly immersed herself in work entirely as she has received many movie offers.  

    Samantha has been placed 10 on the list, with Kareena Kapoor on top. Katrina Kaif, who lately is in the news for her wedding, is set 2nd place followed by Mrs Jonas (Priyanka Chopra), Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone at 3rd, 4th, and 5th spots respectively. This is the first time Samantha made it to Yahoo India's most searched female celebrity list. 

    On the work front, Samantha has recently finished Kaatha Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and Shaakuntalam that stars Dev Mohan opposite her.

    She also signed her first Hollywood film, Arrangements of Love helmed by Bafta Award-winning director Philip John where she is would be playing a bisexual character.
     

