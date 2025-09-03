Shilpa Shetty is closing her Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra, after seven years. This follows fraud accusations against Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, involving a ₹60.4 crore investment dispute

Shilpa Shetty and her family appear to be navigating a difficult period. Just weeks after Shetty and her businessman husband, Raj Kundra, were accused of fraud, the actress has now revealed that she is closing down one of her most famous restaurants in Mumbai’s Bandra – Bastian.

On Tuesday, Shetty shared a note on Instagram announcing that the outlet would shut its doors this week. She described Thursday as the end of an era, marking the closure of one of Mumbai’s most popular destinations that had hosted countless evenings and shaped the city’s nightlife. She further mentioned that a special farewell event was being planned for loyal patrons, filled with nostalgia and celebration of the restaurant’s journey. Although Bastian Bandra is closing, she clarified that the weekly Arcane Affair nights would continue at Bastian at the Top, offering a fresh chapter with new experiences.

Bastian Bandra, co-owned by Shetty and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, has been a go-to spot for seafood lovers since it first opened in 2016.

Legal Case Against Shetty and Kundra

The announcement comes shortly after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) booked Shetty and Kundra in a cheating case. They were accused, along with another unidentified individual, of defrauding a Mumbai businessman, Deepak Kothari, of ₹60.4 crore through a loan-cum-investment deal. Kothari alleged that the couple’s company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, which is now defunct, misused the funds he invested between 2015 and 2023 under the pretext of expanding business operations. According to him, the money was diverted for personal use. The EOW is currently investigating the matter.

Couple Denies Allegations

Following the complaint, the couple’s lawyer Prashant Patil rejected the charges. He explained that the dispute was civil in nature and had already been adjudicated by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai on October 4, 2024. Patil clarified that the company had gone into financial distress and was eventually drawn into a lengthy legal battle, but there was no element of criminality. He added that auditors had consistently provided the EOW with required documentation, including detailed cash flow statements.

Patil also stated that the disputed agreement was an equity investment, and the company had already received a liquidation order, which had been shared with the police. He noted that chartered accountants had appeared before the police over 15 times in the past year with supporting evidence. He maintained that the case was baseless and malicious, intended to tarnish the reputation of Shetty and Kundra, and confirmed that the couple was initiating legal action against those making the accusations.