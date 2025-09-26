Salman Khan's old truth bomb resurfaced after Twinkle Khanna's 'eternal' joke
After talking a lot about his personal life in 2013, Salman Khan has brought up the same topic again. Many don't believe what Salman Khan said. So, what did Bollywood's eternal bachelor say?
Who are the guests?
The first episode of Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's show 'Too Much' has aired. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan appeared as guests. A few topics were discussed during this time.
Salman Nodded Shyly
She also said there's no similarity between Salman and Aamir besides the name Khan. 'Salman says he's an eternal virgin,' joked Twinkle. Salman Khan then nodded shyly.
Salman speaks out again
In 2013, Salman Khan spoke about his personal life. On 'Koffee with Karan,' the 47-year-old actor claimed he was a 'virgin,' shocking viewers. 'I'm saving myself for marriage,' he said.
No benefits
Karan asked again, 'You're a virgin?' Salman seriously replied, 'Yes.' He added, 'I have friends, but with no benefits.' When Karan was skeptical, Salman said it was just friendly pats. Asked how he treats ex-girlfriends, Salman said he ignores some. 'I try to run away.' He clarified it's because they have new lives and he doesn't want his past to interfere, so he stays away. 'I don't ignore all exes. Sangeeta Bijlani is my friend and part of my family, always will be,' he said. Salman was reportedly linked with Sangeeta, Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, and Katrina Kaif.