Image Credit : @prime video IN

Karan asked again, 'You're a virgin?' Salman seriously replied, 'Yes.' He added, 'I have friends, but with no benefits.' When Karan was skeptical, Salman said it was just friendly pats. Asked how he treats ex-girlfriends, Salman said he ignores some. 'I try to run away.' He clarified it's because they have new lives and he doesn't want his past to interfere, so he stays away. 'I don't ignore all exes. Sangeeta Bijlani is my friend and part of my family, always will be,' he said. Salman was reportedly linked with Sangeeta, Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, and Katrina Kaif.