Salman Khan Upcoming Movies: Galwan to Kick 2; Check full list
Salman Khan is a Bollywood star who's always in the news for one reason or another. He's currently busy shooting his next film, 'The Battle of Galwan.' Over the next 4 years, about 10 of Salman Khan's films could hit theaters. Check out the list
The Battle of Galwan
Salman Khan's story is based on the violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, where 200 Indian soldiers bravely defended their territory against 1200 PLA soldiers. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Chitrangda Singh will star opposite Salman Khan.
Kick 2
This will be the sequel to the 2014 blockbuster 'Kick,' officially announced in October 2024. Sajid Nadiadwala shared a photo of Salman Khan on social media, writing, 'Sikandar, the photoshoot for Kick 2 was great.' More details are awaited, but it might release in 2026.
Dabangg 4
In March 2024, Arbaaz Khan confirmed they are making a fourth part of 'Dabangg' (2010). However, Salman said the film will proceed only when they both agree on the script. If the Khan brothers agree, the film could be released by 2028.
Sooraj Barjatya's Untitled Film
After hits like 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun,' Salman Khan is set to star in another Rajshri Productions family drama. The film might be announced in November 2025 and could release in 2027 if all goes as planned.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2
Work is underway on the sequel to the 2015 blockbuster 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.' In Dec 2021, Salman confirmed that V. Vijayendra Prasad is writing the story. He later revealed the sequel's title would be 'Pawan Putra Bhaijaan.' More details are awaited.
Tiger vs Pathan
This announced film will be the seventh in the YRF Spy Universe. Salman Khan will be Tiger, and Shah Rukh Khan will be Pathan. Siddharth Anand is directing, with Katrina Kaif as the reported lead actress. The film might release by 2028.
Mission Chulbul Singham
When Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' was released in November 2024, 'Mission Chulbul Singham' was announced in the end credits. It will be the next film in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, starring Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan in lead roles.
Safar
Sunny Deol has the lead role in this family drama by director Shashank Udapurkar, with Salman Khan in a cameo. Initially planned for an OTT release, its release is now uncertain. It might come out in late 2025 or 2026.
7 Dogs
This is a Saudi Arabian action-comedy drama directed by Adil El Arbi. Salman Khan has a cameo, and Sanjay Dutt will also appear. The film is expected to be released by the end of this year.
Gangaram
Debut director Krish Ahir had announced this film, starring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. However, it was put on hold after social media trolling over the title. It's believed that work on the film may resume in the future.