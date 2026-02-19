Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Ready: 7 Salman Khan Blockbusters You Can Watch on OTT
Salman Khan remains in focus as fans follow updates about his family; amid the concern, here’s a quick guide to his films currently streaming across popular OTT platforms today in India now.
Film Ek Tha Tiger
Salman Khan's action-thriller 'Ek Tha Tiger' is an action-thriller and romance film. You can watch this movie with Katrina Kaif on Amazon Prime Video.
Film Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is an emotional action and romance film. Featuring Kareena Kapoor and Harshaali Malhotra, it can be watched on Netflix.
Film Dabangg
Salman Khan's awesome action-thriller 'Dabangg' is everyone's favorite. If you missed it in theaters, you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha.
Film Bodyguard
Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 'Bodyguard' is an action-romance film with a dash of comedy. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. It also features Raj Babbar and Mahesh Manjrekar.
Film Maine Pyar Kiya
Salman Khan's super romantic musical blockbuster 'Maine Pyar Kiya' can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. The film starred Salman with Bhagyashree, Reema Lagoo, and Mohnish Bahl.
Film Sultan
The film 'Sultan' is Salman Khan's sports drama. This blockbuster can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. Anushka Sharma starred opposite him in the lead role.
Film Ready
Salman Khan's comedy-action film 'Ready' can be watched on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar. It starred Asin, Paresh Rawal, and Mahesh Manjrekar.
