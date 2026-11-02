King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 61st birthday today. He rules the Indian film industry as an undisputed superstar for the last 34 years. Fans always talk about the strong friendship between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Many people do not know that Salman Khan actually helped Shah Rukh Khan reach this superstar level. Yes, you heard that right. Let us look at that crazy incident which completely changed the career of SRK.