Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan's relationship made headlines during the filming of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. On her 53rd birthday, here's a look at the allegations and controversies behind their reported breakup

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 53 on November 1, 2026. While the actress has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning Bollywood and international cinema, her personal life has also attracted considerable media attention. Among the most discussed chapters was her relationship with Salman Khan.

The two actors reportedly grew close while shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Their on-screen chemistry won appreciation, while their alleged off-screen romance became a frequent subject of entertainment news.

Aishwarya reportedly developed a close bond with Salman's family, and speculation about their future together, including marriage, also made headlines. However, their relationship eventually ended amid several controversies. Years later, the actress spoke about her experiences, making allegations that brought the relationship under further scrutiny.

Trust issues, jealousy and allegations of infidelity

In an interview with The Times of India published on September 27, 2002, Aishwarya spoke about the difficulties she allegedly experienced during her relationship with Salman.

The actress claimed that Salman frequently questioned her professional relationships and suspected her of being involved with her co-stars. She also referred to rumours linking her with actors such as Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aishwarya further alleged that infidelity was another reason behind their separation. She said she had discovered that Salman was unfaithful, which eventually strengthened her decision to walk away from the relationship.

According to her account, the absence of trust and mutual respect had made it increasingly difficult for the relationship to continue.

Allegations of abusive behaviour and repeated confrontations

One of the most controversial aspects of their breakup involved Aishwarya's allegations about Salman's behaviour during their relationship.

The actress claimed that she had experienced verbal abuse, physical assault and emotional distress. She alleged that despite facing difficult circumstances in her personal life, she continued fulfilling her professional commitments.

Aishwarya also spoke about what she described as repeated attempts by Salman to contact her after their separation. According to her allegations, he struggled to accept the breakup and continued calling her.

She further claimed that he would hurt himself when she refused to answer his calls.

Salman, however, denied the allegations of physical assault. He maintained that he had never hit Aishwarya and said that he sometimes hurt himself when he was angry.

Aishwarya's decision to move on and never work with Salman again

In April 2003, Aishwarya made her position clear by announcing that she would not work with Salman Khan again.

The actress described the relationship as a difficult chapter in her life and said her decision was based on her well-being, self-respect and the dignity of her family.

Years later, she maintained her preference for keeping the subject private. During an appearance on Simi Garewal's television show in 2012, Aishwarya declined to revisit the details of her relationship with Salman.

She reportedly said, "I have moved on from those bad experiences. It's a thing of the past and should be left there."

The actress also emphasised that her decisions were not just about herself but also about the people close to her, including her family and friends.

Even after all these years, Salman and Aishwarya's relationship remains one of Bollywood's most discussed celebrity romances. While both actors moved forward with their respective lives and careers, the controversies surrounding their separation continue to attract public interest.