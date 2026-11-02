Today is Shah Rukh Khan’s 61st birthday. Discover how the actor keeps himself fit with his uncomplicated diet and short workouts.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is now celebrating his 61st birthday on November 2. The actor, whose much-awaited film King is releasing shortly, sent fans a song for his birthday. The song is called Tu Mil Jaaye and gives us a peek at his chemistry with Deepika Padukone and the toned figure that he worked so hard for in the film.

But how does the actor manage to keep in shape even in his 60s? Taking care of your body to be ready for a film requires a whole team of people and trainers, but there must be certain lifestyle choices Shah Rukh Khan follows it in his day-to-day existence. He said as much in a 2024 interview with The Guardian.

Here’s a glimpse at his everyday routine as the actor celebrates his 61st birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan’s everyday routine

Shah Rukh, in an interview with The Guardian, admitted that his life’s desire was to have a ‘six-pack, wear a white vest, have a girl with my arm around her, blood on my face and a pistol in my hand’. In his day-to-day routine, it’s not what you would expect.

The actor says he usually just has one meal a day — a personal choice rather than anything to do with intermittent fasting – and spends just half an hour a day at the gym. “I go to bed at five o’clock in the morning. Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I’m up around nine or 10 if I’m shooting.” “But then I’ll come home at 2 AM, take a bath and then work out before I go to sleep,” he stated in the interview.

Shah Rukh Khan Diet: Shah Rukh Khan Diet Plan

Shah Rukh Khan once spoke about his diet plan in a 2016 interview with RJ Devanggana, when he talked about his cheat-meal habits while on a diet. The actor admitted he wasn't a connoisseur of fine food and preferred basic, traditional foods. But when he’s at a friend’s or relative’s place, he eats everything from biryani to lassi to other ghee-laden foods.

“I’m naturally attracted to very simple food. I don't snack or eat anything else except from them. “Mujhe pakwan pasand nahi (I am not fond of lavish or elaborate dishes),” he remarked in the video.

The celebrity also said he mostly eats sprouts, grilled chicken, vegetables, and sometimes a little dal. “I have eaten like this every day for many years, not much variation,” he continued.

About King

King is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan, along with Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. It will be released in theatres on December 24, 2026.