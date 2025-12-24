Salman Khan Net Worth: Know About His Properties In and Around Mumbai; Read On
Salman Khan is about to turn 60. He will celebrate his birthday on December 27, 2025. Salman has a net worth of about ₹2900 crore. But did you know that Salman has 5 properties around Mumbai? Besides these, he has already sold one in 2025
Galaxy Apartment
This is the property where Salman Khan lives in Bandra West, Mumbai. It's reportedly worth around ₹16 crore (approximately $16 million USD). Salman lives in a 1-BHK flat. His parents live on the second floor of the same building
Panvel Farmhouse
Salman Khan's farmhouse is in Panvel, about 60-80 km from Mumbai. Spread over 150 acres, Salman spends most of his time here. It has a pool and horse stables. The farmhouse is valued at around ₹80 crore
Triplex Apartment in Bandra
According to reports, Salman Khan owns a 4BHK triplex apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area. This residential apartment has amenities like a pool and a party area. Its value is said to be around ₹30 crore.
Gorai Beach House
As per news, Salman Khan has a bungalow at Gorai Beach in North Mumbai, which includes a pool and a private theater. Salman reportedly relaxes and parties here. This beach house is valued at around ₹30 crore.
Commercial Space in Santacruz
Salman has a commercial property on Link Road, Santacruz West. He invested ₹120 crore and earns crores in rent. He also sold a flat in Bandra's Shiv Asthan Heights for ₹5.35 crore in 2025.
