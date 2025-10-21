Image Credit : instagram

“Salman used to come in my room at 1:30 am. He came and saw that Arbaaz has a chase sequence in the film, and he removed it completely. He has insecurity. He wanted to be seen," the director said.

He further talked about the relationship between Salman and Arbaaz and added, “These brothers hate each other, but I don’t know why they live together. It’s a very difficult family to understand. Arbaaz must have questioned Salman in private about his cut role, but they didn’t fight in front of me."