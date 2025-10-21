Salman Khan Hates Arbaaz; He is ‘Insecure’, Says Abhinav Kashyap
Bollywood filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap alleged that Salman Khan kidnapped a Dabangg editor to influence the film's final cut. Kashyap went on to claim that the actor-brothers even had a massive fight on the sets and added that Salman ‘hates’ Arbaaz.
Salman Khan Hates Arbaaz He is Insecure Says Abhinav Kashyap
Dabangg filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has long been levelling allegations against Salman Khan and his family. un a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav also described Salman Khan as 'insecure' and said that the Bollywood superstar trimmed brother Arbaaz Khan's role un his 2010 film.
Salman Khan Hates Arbaaz He is Insecure Says Abhinav Kashyap
Kashyap went on to allege that the actor-brothers had a huge quarrel on sets and that Salman 'hates' Arbaaz.
Salman Khan Hates Arbaaz He is Insecure Says Abhinav Kashyap
“Salman used to come in my room at 1:30 am. He came and saw that Arbaaz has a chase sequence in the film, and he removed it completely. He has insecurity. He wanted to be seen," the director said.
He further talked about the relationship between Salman and Arbaaz and added, “These brothers hate each other, but I don’t know why they live together. It’s a very difficult family to understand. Arbaaz must have questioned Salman in private about his cut role, but they didn’t fight in front of me."
Salman Khan Hates Arbaaz He is Insecure Says Abhinav Kashyap
“But once Arbaaz and Salman had a fight in front of me during which Salman threw utensils and I got scared. He told Arbaaz, ‘I won’t think bad of you.’ I tried to prevent the fight, but Salman told me, ‘You are not even here.’ So he told me to stay out of it," Kashyap claimed.
Salman Khan Hates Arbaaz He is Insecure Says Abhinav Kashyap
Abhinav further stated that Salman abducted the film's editor in order to have influence over the final cut. “Salman kidnapped my editor and the editing machine and took him to his farmhouse. He then allowed him to return only after the editor explained to him about voltage fluctuation at the farmhouse. Salman also once warned my editor, saying that if the director teases with the film, I will push cylinder in his back," he said.