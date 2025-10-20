Bollywood superstar Salman Khan sparked a social media frenzy after mentioning Balochistan separately from Pakistan during his Saudi Arabia visit. Fans and netizens quickly reacted, debating the implications of his statement

The Bollywood prince Salman Khan is back on the social media because of a video that went viral recording his recent entry in Saudi Arabia. In the clip from his show, the actor mentions Balochistan separately from Pakistan, a statement that piqued the interest of fans and netizens around the world.

Salman was at the cultural gala held in Riyadh where he uttered the line while welcoming global guests. While it seemed offhand, the comment ignited a torrent of online responses as many users disclaimed its assertion, suggesting political implications behind his words.

Salman Khan Mentions Balochistan Separately from Pakistan

It only took hours after the event to find the video spread on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube, with thousands of retweets and comments. Defending the actor as not politically unintentionally breeched, while others attacked him for politically insensitively uttering.

The word "Balochistan" began to trend, with some debating whether the words from Salman were a slip of the tongue or a deliberate effort to call Balochistan a separate region. The actor himself yet did not give a clarification or statement about it.

Bitter Mixed Reactions from Fans and Followers

Mixed reactions flooded in. Supporters applauded Salman for his bravery and world presence, stating that he was merely appreciating cultural diversity while detractors believed he should have been more careful considering how sensitive cross-border issues could be raised.

A user on X said, "Maybe he didn't mean it politically but Salman needs to be more cautious about his words," another fan of the star countered, writing, "People are overanalyzing a casual greeting; he was showing dignity towards his guests."

The viral moment, yet again, only brings to the fore how even innocuous utterances made by public personalities can catch fire in this digital age.

Salman Khan Continued Adulation Overseas

Amid all of such fuss, Salman stormed into Saudi Arabia, and his fans had everything collected for going buoyantly out of control. The fans came all the way to meet him eye to eye, while videos of him were in high spirits mingling with different people which made the rounds online.