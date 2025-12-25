Salman Khan attended brother Arbaaz Khan and Shhura Khan's anniversary party, where a video of him playfully teasing his bodyguard Shera went viral. The intimate family celebration was also attended by Salim Khan, Salma Khan, and others.

Salman Khan Lights Up Family Celebration

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen turning heads at brother Arbaaz Khan and Shhura Khan's wedding anniversary party, bringing his trademark charm to the family celebration. The intimate gathering, which was attended by close friends and family members, became even more lively with Salman's playful camaraderie with his longtime bodyguard, Shera.

While posing for the media, the actor was seen teasing Shera in good humour, sharing laughs that clearly reflected their strong bond built over the years. In the clip going viral on social media, as Salman posed for the media with Shera standing right beside him, the actor quickly took the opportunity to tease him for his poses. For the party, Salman chose an all-black attire, including black jeans and a plain t-shirt. Meanwhile, family members, including Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan, Nirvan Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri, among others, were in attendance for Arbaaz and Shhura's anniversary.

Shhura Khan's Heartwarming Anniversary Post

Earlier on Wednesday, Shhura Khan shared a heartwarming post to wish Arbaaz on their anniversary. Along with fun-filled videos featuring Arbaaz's hilarious dancing skills, she wrote, "When I say never a dull moment, I don't exaggerate...! Two years. Countless videos. Endless laughs. Life with you is my favourite kind of chaos. Happy Anniversary to my forever entertainer and forever love." https://www.instagram.com/p/DSo8RiFjxKb/

Arbaaz and Shhura's Relationship Milestones

The couple marked their second anniversary this year, just a few months after welcoming their first child, daughter Sipaara. The couple shared the happy news with fans through a joint post on Instagram. The post read, "Welcome baby girl Sipaara Khan. With love Shura and Arbaaz." In the caption, Sshura added, "Alhamdulillah (red heart emoji)." https://www.instagram.com/p/DPjC046CJe6/

Arbaaz Khan married makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023. The couple had been dating for over a year before getting married. (ANI)