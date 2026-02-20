Bollywood Hungama reports, citing sources, "Salman and his family are upset with the doctor's public statement. They have clearly told authorities that they do not want any further details publicly released." The hospital administration has reportedly agreed to respect the family's wishes.

Khan family present in hospital for two days!

Over the past two days, several family members have been seen at Lilavati Hospital, including Salim Khan's two wives, Salma Khan and Helen, his three sons, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, and his two daughters-in-law, Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma. The Khan family has clearly stated that medical information is confidential and they wish to avoid any speculation.

What's next in Salim Khan health update?

Dr. Jalil Parkar clarified in his statement that Salim Khan's ventilator may be removed soon. However, there is no information yet on whether it has been removed. The family has stated that any official update, if any, will be released only by the family. Currently, his health and privacy are the priority.