Salim Khan Health Update: Following the release of Salim Khan's health update, the family has taken a firm stance. Displeased with the doctor's statement, Salman Khan have stated that no further medical information should be shared with media
Salman Khan's family is upset
The family is upset with the doctor who is admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Salim Khan, for providing information to the media about his health. A source close to the family told Variety India, “Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media, and any communication should be left entirely to the family. Fans and well-wishers should be addressed when they wish.”
Doctor's statement on Salim Khan, which caused controversy!
Salim Khan is being treated under the supervision of Dr. Jalil Parkar. Dr. Parkar stated in a media statement that Salim Khan suffered a minor brain hemorrhage and is stable but on ventilator support. He also stated that he underwent a medical procedure this week. This statement has reportedly sparked controversy.
Salman Khan's family takes a tough decision - no details will be released now
Bollywood Hungama reports, citing sources, "Salman and his family are upset with the doctor's public statement. They have clearly told authorities that they do not want any further details publicly released." The hospital administration has reportedly agreed to respect the family's wishes.
Khan family present in hospital for two days!
Over the past two days, several family members have been seen at Lilavati Hospital, including Salim Khan's two wives, Salma Khan and Helen, his three sons, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, and his two daughters-in-law, Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma. The Khan family has clearly stated that medical information is confidential and they wish to avoid any speculation.
What's next in Salim Khan health update?
Dr. Jalil Parkar clarified in his statement that Salim Khan's ventilator may be removed soon. However, there is no information yet on whether it has been removed. The family has stated that any official update, if any, will be released only by the family. Currently, his health and privacy are the priority.
