    Salaries of South Indian actresses: Top 10 highest paid stars in 2024 revealed

    This compilation explores the highest-paid actresses in the South Indian film industry and delves into their salary details.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 2:25 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

    Top 10 Highest Paid South Indian Actress

    Actors and actresses in the film industry can earn significant amounts of money. While top heroes in South India have salaries exceeding 100 crores, leading actresses earn up to Rs. 12 crores. Here we’ll review the top 10 highest-paid actresses and their earnings.

    article_image2

    Sai Pallavi

    10. Sai Pallavi

    Sai Pallavi is ranked 10th among the highest-paid South Indian actresses, with a fee of Rs. 2 crores per film. She is currently starring in the Tamil movie Amaran and the Telugu film aThandel. In Amaran, she is paired with Sivakarthikeyan.

    article_image3

    Keerthy Suresh

    9. Keerthy Suresh

    Actress Keerthy Suresh, who charges Rs. 3 crores per film, is ranked 9th on the list. She is currently working on the film Baby John, which will mark her Bollywood debut as a leading lady. There is potential for her market value to rise following this film.

    article_image4

    Anushka Shetty

    8. Anushka Shetty

    Anushka Shetty once dominated both Kollywood and Tollywood, but as she ages, her film opportunities have decreased. Currently, she is working in the Malayalam film 'Kathanar-The Wild Sorcerer' and is charging Rs. 4 crores per film.

    article_image5

    Samantha

    7. Samantha

    Actress Samantha previously commanded Rs. 5 crores just for performing a song. However, following her diagnosis with myositis, which kept her away from the film industry for a year, she has since lowered her salary. It is now reported that she charges between Rs. 3 to Rs. 5 crores per film.


     

    article_image6

    Tamannaah

    6. Tamannaah

    Tamannaah is an active actress on a Pan India scale. Her most recent Tamil film, Aranmanai 4, earned over Rs. 100 crores at the box office. She commands a fee of Rs. 5 crores per film and holds the 6th position on the list of highest-paid actresses.


    article_image7

    Pooja Hegde

    5. Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde is ranked 5th among the highest-paid actresses and also commands a fee of up to Rs. 5 crores per film. She is currently working on Surya 44, a Tamil film, where she stars alongside actor Surya.

    article_image8

    Rashmika

    4. Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna, known as the national crush among fans, is actively working in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. She commands a fee of Rs. 5 crores per film. She is currently involved in the production of Pushpa 2 in Telugu.

    article_image9

    Srinidhi Shetty

    3. Srinidhi Shetty

    Srinidhi Shetty gained nationwide recognition with her role in KGF. She is ranked 3rd among the highest-paid actresses and charges Rs. 7 crores per film. She appeared alongside Vikram in the Tamil movie Cobra.

    article_image10

    Nayanthara

    2. Nayanthara

    Lady Superstar Nayanthara holds the 2nd position on the list of highest-paid actresses, commanding a fee of up to Rs. 10 crores per film. She is currently working on the Tamil film Mannangatti Since 1960 and is also starring in another film alongside Kavin.

    article_image11

    Trisha

    1. Trisha
    Actress Trisha, who remains single at over 40, is the highest-paid actress on the list. She commands a fee of up to Rs. 12 crores per film. Currently, she has projects such as Vidaamuyarchi with Ajith and Thug Life with Kama Haasan in her lineup.

