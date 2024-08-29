Salaries of South Indian actresses: Top 10 highest paid stars in 2024 revealed

This compilation explores the highest-paid actresses in the South Indian film industry and delves into their salary details.

Top 10 Highest Paid South Indian Actress

Actors and actresses in the film industry can earn significant amounts of money. While top heroes in South India have salaries exceeding 100 crores, leading actresses earn up to Rs. 12 crores. Here we’ll review the top 10 highest-paid actresses and their earnings.

Sai Pallavi

10. Sai Pallavi Sai Pallavi is ranked 10th among the highest-paid South Indian actresses, with a fee of Rs. 2 crores per film. She is currently starring in the Tamil movie Amaran and the Telugu film aThandel. In Amaran, she is paired with Sivakarthikeyan.

Keerthy Suresh

9. Keerthy Suresh Actress Keerthy Suresh, who charges Rs. 3 crores per film, is ranked 9th on the list. She is currently working on the film Baby John, which will mark her Bollywood debut as a leading lady. There is potential for her market value to rise following this film.

Anushka Shetty

8. Anushka Shetty Anushka Shetty once dominated both Kollywood and Tollywood, but as she ages, her film opportunities have decreased. Currently, she is working in the Malayalam film 'Kathanar-The Wild Sorcerer' and is charging Rs. 4 crores per film.

Samantha

7. Samantha Actress Samantha previously commanded Rs. 5 crores just for performing a song. However, following her diagnosis with myositis, which kept her away from the film industry for a year, she has since lowered her salary. It is now reported that she charges between Rs. 3 to Rs. 5 crores per film.



Tamannaah

6. Tamannaah Tamannaah is an active actress on a Pan India scale. Her most recent Tamil film, Aranmanai 4, earned over Rs. 100 crores at the box office. She commands a fee of Rs. 5 crores per film and holds the 6th position on the list of highest-paid actresses.



Pooja Hegde

5. Pooja Hegde Pooja Hegde is ranked 5th among the highest-paid actresses and also commands a fee of up to Rs. 5 crores per film. She is currently working on Surya 44, a Tamil film, where she stars alongside actor Surya.

Rashmika

4. Rashmika Mandanna Rashmika Mandanna, known as the national crush among fans, is actively working in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. She commands a fee of Rs. 5 crores per film. She is currently involved in the production of Pushpa 2 in Telugu.

Srinidhi Shetty

3. Srinidhi Shetty Srinidhi Shetty gained nationwide recognition with her role in KGF. She is ranked 3rd among the highest-paid actresses and charges Rs. 7 crores per film. She appeared alongside Vikram in the Tamil movie Cobra.

Nayanthara

2. Nayanthara Lady Superstar Nayanthara holds the 2nd position on the list of highest-paid actresses, commanding a fee of up to Rs. 10 crores per film. She is currently working on the Tamil film Mannangatti Since 1960 and is also starring in another film alongside Kavin.

Trisha

1. Trisha

1. Trisha

Actress Trisha, who remains single at over 40, is the highest-paid actress on the list. She commands a fee of up to Rs. 12 crores per film. Currently, she has projects such as Vidaamuyarchi with Ajith and Thug Life with Kama Haasan in her lineup.

