Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aamir Khan, Rajnikanth to reunite after 30 years; set to appear in 'Coolie'? Here's what we know

    Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth may reunite after 30 years with a cameo in Coolie. Both actors are also involved in exciting new projects.
     

    Aamir Khan, Rajnikanth to reunite after 30 years; set to appear in 'Coolie'? Here's what we know NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 1:33 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

    After nearly three decades, Bollywood fans might see a thrilling reunion between Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth. Reports suggest that Aamir Khan could make a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie. This potential collaboration would be their second together in an action film, following their previous venture, Aatank Hi Aatank (1995). Additionally, there's speculation that director Lokesh Kanagaraj might debut in Bollywood with a project starring Aamir Khan, although these details remain unconfirmed by the producers or actors.

    Rajinikanth’s Bollywood Journey
    Rajinikanth, renowned for his iconic status in Tamil cinema, has also made significant contributions to Bollywood. His filmography includes notable movies such as Andha Kanoon, Meri Adalat, John Jani Janardhan, Wafadaar, Geraftaar, Bhagwaan Dada, Farshtey, and Hum. Despite his fame in the South Indian film industry, these Bollywood roles showcased his versatility and appeal across regional cinema.

    Upcoming Projects for Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan
    Rajinikanth is currently filming Coolie in Vizag, with a cast that includes Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Mahendran. Following Coolie, he will star in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, which features an impressive ensemble including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahad Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and others.

    Aamir Khan, known for his diverse roles, is set to appear in RS Prasanna's sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par, alongside Genelia Deshmukh. He is also producing Lahore 1947, featuring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Karan Deol. Khan’s involvement in these projects continues to highlight his dynamic career and commitment to varied storytelling.

    Also Read: Did You Know? Irrfan Khan was moved to tears by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance; discover the details inside

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did You Know? Irrfan Khan was moved to tears by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance; discover the details inside NTI

    Did You Know? Irrfan Khan was moved to tears by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance; discover the details inside

    Parvathy Thiruvothu slams AMMA's executive panel resignation, calls it 'cowardly act' to avoid accountability dmn

    Parvathy Thiruvothu slams AMMA's executive panel resignation, calls it 'cowardly act' to avoid accountability

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Nani, Vivek Athreya's action drama worth your time? RBA

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Nani, Vivek Athreya's action drama worth your time?

    Amitabh Bachchan loses cool as KBC 16 contestant calls unmarried Women 'Bojh' RKK

    Amitabh Bachchan loses cool as KBC 16 contestant calls unmarried Women 'Bojh'

    Joker Folie a Deux: When will Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga's film will release in India? know details RBA

    Joker: Folie a Deux: When will Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga's film will release in India? know details

    Recent Stories

    Typhoon Shanshan hits Japan's Kyushu: Nearly 4 million evacuated amid record rainfall; WATCH viral videos snt

    Typhoon Shanshan hits Japan's Kyushu: Nearly 4 million evacuated amid record rainfall; WATCH viral videos

    South India 1st interstate metro Bengaluru to Hosur advances amid opposition from pro-Kannada activists vkp

    South India's 1st interstate metro Bengaluru-Hosur advances amid opposition from pro-Kannada activists

    Reddit outage: Community site experiencing widespread error; company says 'issue resolved' ATG

    Reddit outage: Community site experiencing widespread error; company says 'issue resolved'

    September 2024 Horoscope: Aries or Leo or Sagittarius, which zodiac signs will be lucky? RBA

    September 2024 Horoscope: Aries or Leo or Sagittarius, which zodiac signs will be lucky?

    Indian Navy-led joint committee to probe damage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort anr

    Indian Navy-led joint committee to probe damage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon