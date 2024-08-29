Aamir Khan, Rajnikanth to reunite after 30 years; set to appear in 'Coolie'? Here's what we know

Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth may reunite after 30 years with a cameo in Coolie. Both actors are also involved in exciting new projects.

After nearly three decades, Bollywood fans might see a thrilling reunion between Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth. Reports suggest that Aamir Khan could make a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie. This potential collaboration would be their second together in an action film, following their previous venture, Aatank Hi Aatank (1995). Additionally, there's speculation that director Lokesh Kanagaraj might debut in Bollywood with a project starring Aamir Khan, although these details remain unconfirmed by the producers or actors.

Rajinikanth’s Bollywood Journey

Rajinikanth, renowned for his iconic status in Tamil cinema, has also made significant contributions to Bollywood. His filmography includes notable movies such as Andha Kanoon, Meri Adalat, John Jani Janardhan, Wafadaar, Geraftaar, Bhagwaan Dada, Farshtey, and Hum. Despite his fame in the South Indian film industry, these Bollywood roles showcased his versatility and appeal across regional cinema.

Upcoming Projects for Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan

Rajinikanth is currently filming Coolie in Vizag, with a cast that includes Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Mahendran. Following Coolie, he will star in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, which features an impressive ensemble including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahad Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and others.

Aamir Khan, known for his diverse roles, is set to appear in RS Prasanna's sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par, alongside Genelia Deshmukh. He is also producing Lahore 1947, featuring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Karan Deol. Khan’s involvement in these projects continues to highlight his dynamic career and commitment to varied storytelling.

