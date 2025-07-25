- Home
Saiyaara Box Office Day 7: Ahaan Panday Starrer Maintains Strong Hold, Enters Rs 200 Crore Club
Saiyaara, a romantic musical drama starring newcomers Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda, has stormed the box office, entering the Rs 200 crore club within its first week of theatrical release.
The romantic musical drama Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda, has turned out to be a massive success at the box office. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film opened with an impressive ₹21.5 crore on its first day and witnessed a significant jump over the weekend. Even on weekdays, Saiyyara maintained strong momentum, proving its staying power and appeal among audiences.
According to data from Sacnilk, the film collected ₹11.71 crore by 7:30 PM on its seventh day (Thursday, July 24), bringing its domestic total to ₹165.46 crore. Additionally, Saiyaara has performed remarkably well overseas, earning ₹37 crore by its sixth day. When added together, the worldwide gross now stands at a staggering ₹202.46 crore—officially entering the coveted ₹200 crore club within just one week of its release.
OTT Release Details: Coming to Netflix Soon
With its theatrical release on July 18, 2025, Saiyyara has captivated audiences with its emotional storyline, soulful music, and fresh lead cast. Fans are now eagerly awaiting its digital premiere. According to a report by Digit, Netflix has acquired the OTT streaming rights for Saiyaara. While the exact digital release date has not yet been announced, the film is expected to begin streaming between late September and early October 2025.
The success of Saiyaara highlights the growing appetite for fresh faces and original content in Indian cinema. With its powerful blend of romance, music, and compelling storytelling, the film has not only broken box office records but also raised expectations for its digital run.