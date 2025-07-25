Image Credit : x/@Saiyaaramovie

OTT Release Details: Coming to Netflix Soon

With its theatrical release on July 18, 2025, Saiyyara has captivated audiences with its emotional storyline, soulful music, and fresh lead cast. Fans are now eagerly awaiting its digital premiere. According to a report by Digit, Netflix has acquired the OTT streaming rights for Saiyaara. While the exact digital release date has not yet been announced, the film is expected to begin streaming between late September and early October 2025.