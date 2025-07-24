Image Credit : X

On day six, ‘Saiyaara’ witnessed a slight dip in collections but still pulled in ₹21 crore by 8 PM, maintaining its strong box office run despite the minor decline in daily figures.

The film continues its record-breaking streak, surpassing ₹153.25 crore in domestic earnings within six days. Its impressive performance reflects soaring popularity and widespread audience appreciation, setting new benchmarks across the country each day.