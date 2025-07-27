- Home
- Entertainment
- Saiyaara Box Office Day 9: Ahaan Panday’s Film Continues Strong Run in Theatres - Check Here
Saiyaara Box Office Day 9: Ahaan Panday’s Film Continues Strong Run in Theatres - Check Here
Ahaan Panday’s debut film Saiyaara continues its impressive box office run, winning hearts with its music and storyline while performing strongly in both domestic and international markets.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
According to the trade tracker website sacnilk.com, the romantic musical drama 'Saiyaara', produced by Yash Raj Films, collected Rs 26.5 crores at the box office, reflecting a strong performance and audience appreciation for the film’s music and storyline.
'Saiyaara' has made a remarkable impact at the domestic box office, entering the 200 crore club within just 9 days. The romantic musical drama has now earned a total of Rs 217.25 crores, showcasing its massive audience appeal.
The romantic musical drama Saiyaara has shown an exceptional box office performance. It crossed the ₹50 crore mark in just 3 days, collecting ₹83.25 crore. On day 4, it entered the ₹100 crore club with ₹107.25 crore. By day 6, it surpassed ₹150 crore, reaching ₹153.75 crore. Remarkably, within just 9 days, Saiyaara entered the ₹200 crore club, with a total domestic collection of over ₹217.25 crore.
'Saiyaara' is not only earning in India, but is also earning a lot of money from the overseas market. This is the reason why this film has crossed the figure of 300 crores worldwide in just 9 days. However, the final collection is yet to come.