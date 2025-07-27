Image Credit : instagram

According to the trade tracker website sacnilk.com, the romantic musical drama 'Saiyaara', produced by Yash Raj Films, collected Rs 26.5 crores at the box office, reflecting a strong performance and audience appreciation for the film’s music and storyline.

'Saiyaara' has made a remarkable impact at the domestic box office, entering the 200 crore club within just 9 days. The romantic musical drama has now earned a total of Rs 217.25 crores, showcasing its massive audience appeal.