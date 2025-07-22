Image Credit : instagram

On its first Monday (the fourth day), Saiyaara earned approximately Rs 22.50 crore, according to trade tracker sacnilk.com. In just four days, the film has collected a net total of Rs 105.75 crore in India.

This impressive performance has helped Saiyaara surpass other 2025 Bollywood releases like Sunny Deol’s Jaat (lifetime collection Rs 89.50 crore), Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 (Rs 93.28 crore), and Salman Khan’s Sikander (Rs 103.45 crore), making it the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 so far.