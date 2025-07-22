- Home
Saiyaara earned strong box office numbers on its first Monday, collecting over 100 crore in four days, surpassing several 2025 films and making impressive profits on a modest budget.
On its first Monday (the fourth day), Saiyaara earned approximately Rs 22.50 crore, according to trade tracker sacnilk.com. In just four days, the film has collected a net total of Rs 105.75 crore in India.
This impressive performance has helped Saiyaara surpass other 2025 Bollywood releases like Sunny Deol’s Jaat (lifetime collection Rs 89.50 crore), Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 (Rs 93.28 crore), and Salman Khan’s Sikander (Rs 103.45 crore), making it the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 so far.
However, Saiyaara still trails behind the following top 5 films of 2025:
- Sky Force (Rs 131.44 crore)
- Sitare Zameen Par (Rs 160.62 crore)
- Raid 2 (Rs 178.08 crore)
- Housefull 5 (Rs 183.3 crore)
- Chhava (Rs 600.10 crore)
The film’s profit is remarkable. Within just four days, it earned over 100% returns at the box office. Made on a budget of around Rs 45 crore, Saiyaara has already earned a profit of Rs 58.45 crore, which is approximately 129.8% above its production cost.
While the overseas collection figures are yet to be confirmed, it is estimated that Saiyaara’s worldwide gross has reached around Rs 150 crore.