Saif Ali Khan to Salman Khan: 5 Bollywood celebrities targeted by attacks and threats

Bollywood has witnessed a surge in attacks on its stars. From Saif Ali Khan's recent stabbing to ongoing threats against Salman Khan, the safety of celebrities is a growing concern. This article revisits some of the most shocking attacks on Bollywood personalities.

On Thursday, January 16, actor Saif Ali Khan was reportedly attacked by an unknown individual during an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence. The intruder stabbed the actor multiple times, inflicting six knife wounds, two of which were deep, with one dangerously close to his spinal cord. Saif was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. The hospital's COO, Dr. Niraj Uttamani, confirmed the details of Saif's injuries. Following the incident, Saif Ali Khan's team released a statement addressing the situation. They informed the media that the incident occurred as part of a robbery and requested fans to remain patient, stating that a police investigation would be conducted.

Rakesh Roshan

In 2000, Bollywood producer Rakesh Roshan was shot by assailants in Mumbai shortly after leaving his office. The attack occurred just weeks after the release of his son Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.' Despite being shot twice, Rakesh was able to drive himself to the hospital. The underworld, which had a significant influence on Bollywood at the time, was reportedly behind the attack. Also Read: 30 Year Old Rajinikanth Movie Set for Re-Release - A Treat for Fans

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Prominent filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced a violent attack in 2018 during the filming of his movie 'Padmaavat.' The attack took place at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur, where members of the Rajput Karni Sena, a community group, disrupted the shoot and reportedly slapped the director. The group alleged that the film distorted historical facts, leading to nationwide controversy.

Gauhar Khan

In 2014, actress and model Gauhar Khan was assaulted during the filming of the reality show 'India's Raw Talent.' An audience member reportedly slapped her on stage, criticizing her for wearing short clothes. According to police, the attacker stated that she, as a Muslim woman, should not wear such attire. The man was arrested following the incident.

Gulshan Kumar

In a tragic incident in August 1997, music mogul Gulshan Kumar was shot dead outside the Jeeteshwar Mahadev Mandir in Andheri, Mumbai. Reports suggested that the attack was a result of his refusal to pay extortion money to the underworld. Three assailants fired 16 bullets at Kumar, killing him on the spot. The incident sent shockwaves through Bollywood.

Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan has been facing ongoing death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. In April of last year, two individuals reportedly fired five rounds near his Bandra residence, with one bullet hitting his balcony. Despite increased security measures, the threats against Salman persist. Recently, bulletproof glass was installed on Salman Khan's balcony.

