    Saif Ali Khan reveals son Ibrahim asked him for relationship advice! Is he getting serious with THIS actress?

    Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak are said to be dating as they have often been spotted at cafes, concerts and hanging out with each other.

    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 9:57 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

    In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his experiences and philosophies regarding parenting, offering a glimpse into his life as a father of four. With children ranging from aspiring actors to a toddler, Saif spoke candidly about how he balances his professional commitments with the diverse needs of his family.

    Saif reflected on his relationships with his children—Sara and Ibrahim from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, and Taimur and Jeh with his wife, Kareena Kapoor. “I spend most of my time with my children,” he stated. Saif mentioned that his older children, Ibrahim and Sara, are either actors or aspiring actors. "I would be terrified and would not want to stand in front of cameras," he admitted, recognizing the pressure that comes with fame.

    In contrast, he described his youngest son, Jeh, as a "born performer," emphasizing that his children are under no need to pursue a specific route. "They could be schoolteachers; as long as they're happy, that's all that matters," he said, emphasizing the value of personal fulfillment over cultural standards.

    Saif recounted a recent talk with Ibrahim, who asked about relationships. "He wanted to know how seriously to take his relationship at a certain stage," said Saif. Emphasizing the significance of always taking partnerships seriously. This candid talk comes amid rumors that Ibrahim is dating Palak Tiwari, with the two frequently photographed together on numerous excursions.

