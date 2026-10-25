Sai Pallavi became a huge sensation after playing Malar Teacher in the Malayalam hit Premam. The actress grabbed many big offers in South Indian cinema after that massive success. She won the hearts of fans with her natural acting, simple nature, and unique script choices.

The popular Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam actress now enters Hindi cinema. She plays Sita in Ramayana and recently shared her thoughts about Rocking Star Yash playing Ravana.