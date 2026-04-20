Sai Pallavi’s Emotional Confession: “I Cried” Over ‘Malayali’ Controversy
Star actress Sai Pallavi, who's all over the news for her role in 'Ramayana', recently opened up about a shocking incident that happened four years ago.
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Star actress Sai Pallavi, who is making headlines for 'Ramayana', shared a shocking incident from four years ago. The actress explained what really happened during a press meet.
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"About four years ago, I attended a press meet. A reporter there asked me, 'How do you Malayalam actors speak Telugu so fluently?' I just stated a fact and said, 'I am of Tamil origin, not Malayalam.'"
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"Two years after that, a newspaper headline read: 'Sai Pallavi gets angry at being called Malayali, says she is not a Malayalam actress.' I felt really sad when I saw that."
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"Later, I was at an airport when a woman came and started speaking to me in Malayalam. After a bit, she said, 'Oh, I hope you don't get angry that I'm speaking in Malayalam.'"
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"I told her, 'No, no, it's nothing like that... I never said that.' But you could say she wasn't in a state to believe me. All these incidents really shocked me."
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"The question was, 'How do Malayalam artists speak Telugu so fluently?' I just replied that my mother tongue is Tamil, not Malayalam. It doesn't mean I get angry if someone calls me a Malayali. As an artist, I belong everywhere, with no North-South divide."
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"I'll never say this isn't my language. But I was born and brought up in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, so my mother tongue is Tamil. That was my only point," Sai Pallavi said, recalling the old incident. Her story has now gone viral.
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