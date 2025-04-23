English

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: 10 knocks that defined his greatness

sports Apr 23 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Getty
1. 119 vs England (1990 Test)

Sachin Tendulkar announced his rival in international cricket with his match saving innings of 119 off 189 balls for India against England in the 2nd Test in Manchester in 1990.

Image credits: Getty
2. 114 vs Australia (1991 Test)

One of the best performances came in the 5th Test against Australia in Test, scoring 114 off 161 balls in Perth, which was hailed as one of the best innings by a visiting batter.

Image credits: Twitter
3. 143 vs Australia (1998 ODI)

Tendulkar played one of the best ODI knocks in his career, scoring 143 off 131 balls against Australia in 1998 Coca Cola cup. The knock was called ‘Sachin Storm’ in Sharjah.

Image credits: Twitter
4. 98 vs Pakistan (2003 ODI)

In the 2003 World Cup, Sachin Tendulkar took Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners with a brilliant innings of 98 off 75 balls.

Image credits: Twitter
5. 155 vs South Africa (2001 Test)

Sachin Tendulkar lifted India from 68/4 and played valiant innings of 155 off 184 balls in the first Test of the series against South Africa in 2001.

Image credits: Getty
6. 241 v Australia (2004 Test)

Sachin Tendulkar played one of his best Test innings, scoring 241 off 436 balls with a single cover drive against Australia in the 4th Test at Sydney.

Image credits: Getty
7. 103 vs England (2008 Test)

Sachin played a brilliant innings of 103 off 186 balls while forming a 163-run stand with Yuvraj Singh (85*) to help India chase down a 387-run target in the Chennai Test.

Image credits: Getty
8. 200 vs South Africa (2010 ODI)

Sachin Tendulkar scripted history by becoming the first player to 200 in ODIs, scoring 200 off 148 balls against South Africa in 2010 in Gwailor.

Image credits: Getty
9. 175 vs Australia (2009 ODI)

Sachin Tendulkar stood tall for India in a 351-run chase, scoring a valiant 175 off 141 balls, but his effort went in vain as India lost to Australia by 3 runs.

Image credits: Getty
10. 138 vs Sri Lanka (2009 ODI)

Sachin Tendulkar played one of his best ODI innings, scoring 138 off 133 balls to help Team India post a total 319/5, which was successfully defended by the bowlers.

Image credits: Twitter

