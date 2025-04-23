Sachin Tendulkar birthday: 10 knocks that defined his greatness

Sachin Tendulkar announced his rival in international cricket with his match saving innings of 119 off 189 balls for India against England in the 2nd Test in Manchester in 1990.
One of the best performances came in the 5th Test against Australia in Test, scoring 114 off 161 balls in Perth, which was hailed as one of the best innings by a visiting batter.
Tendulkar played one of the best ODI knocks in his career, scoring 143 off 131 balls against Australia in 1998 Coca Cola cup. The knock was called ‘Sachin Storm’ in Sharjah.
In the 2003 World Cup, Sachin Tendulkar took Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners with a brilliant innings of 98 off 75 balls.
Sachin Tendulkar lifted India from 68/4 and played valiant innings of 155 off 184 balls in the first Test of the series against South Africa in 2001.
Sachin Tendulkar played one of his best Test innings, scoring 241 off 436 balls with a single cover drive against Australia in the 4th Test at Sydney.
Sachin played a brilliant innings of 103 off 186 balls while forming a 163-run stand with Yuvraj Singh (85*) to help India chase down a 387-run target in the Chennai Test.
Sachin Tendulkar scripted history by becoming the first player to 200 in ODIs, scoring 200 off 148 balls against South Africa in 2010 in Gwailor.
Sachin Tendulkar stood tall for India in a 351-run chase, scoring a valiant 175 off 141 balls, but his effort went in vain as India lost to Australia by 3 runs.
Sachin Tendulkar played one of his best ODI innings, scoring 138 off 133 balls to help Team India post a total 319/5, which was successfully defended by the bowlers.
