Ananya Panday recently shared how a piece of acting advice from Shah Rukh Khan profoundly influenced her approach to films. She revealed that SRK encouraged her to stay authentic and trust her instincts, a lesson that continues to guide her.

Young Bollywood actress Ananya Panday opened up about some important advice given to her by Shah Rukh Khan, one of the giant figures in Indian cinema. She said it was one of the most impactful moments in her growth as an actor, where SRK inspired her to think differently regarding her craft.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ananya Panday Opens Up About Advice Received from Shah Rukh Khan

Ananya said Shah Rukh Khan had told her to be real in every performance and go with her gut feeling. To her, he insisted acting is not copying someone or being molded into something, but expressing true feelings impacting the audience. These simple and yet profound words were really encouraging and boosted her to approach her roles with confidence and honesty.

“Shah Rukh sir had actually told me once… I could be saying this completely wrong, but this is what I remember. He had once told me that when there’s a scene where someone dies, instead of thinking about that person being dead, think about how life would be without that person. Think about continuing life but that person is not there anymore. Or think about the happy moments with that person, and that will make you sad." She said.

Put into Practice

Since she has taken this advice, Ananya Panday claims she has become more aware of how she performs her own characters. She pays meticulous attention to the subtleties of dialogue delivery, to body language, and emotional weight. This in itself, according to her, serves as a reminder to her, which she links back to SRK's advice in that audiences connect most when a performance feels real and honest.

A Moment to Remember

For Ananya Panday, to interact with Shah Rukh Khan was beyond just meeting a superstar; for him, it meant mentorship from a man whose career she admires. The advice continues to shape her decisions and performances, thus among all the lessons in her acting journey, one she appreciates the most.