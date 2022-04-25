Runway 34 movie review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn's film is 'Terrific' says the first reviewer

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan star bring one of India's best-known blockbusters.

Runway 34, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, is due to reach theatres on April 29. It's one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year. While fans are ecstatic about the film, some have already seen it. Before the film's theatrical release, Umair Sandhu, a member of the Foreign Censor Board, had already seen it. Sandhu afterwards posted a four-star rating of the film on his Instagram stories.

Runway 34, according to Umair Sandhu, is one of the best Indian films ever created. He praised Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn for their roles in the film, calling it "a fresh thinking and concept." Sandhu described them as "terrific." Later, he discussed the film's finale, saying that it will undoubtedly startle the viewers. Sandhu finished by stating that people should not hesitate to see this film in a theatre.



“On the whole, Runway 34 is one of the finest films ever made in Indian cinema. Not only because of its excellent cinematic credentials but also because of the balanced ‘thought’ behind the film. A unique concept! Highly appreciated! Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan stole the show all the way. Both are in terrific form, the climax will shock you. We say, don’t think, just go for it. Cinema at its very best," he wrote.



Runway 34 is said to be modelled on a Jet Airways Doha-Kochi aircraft that narrowly avoided disaster owing to poor visibility in 2015.