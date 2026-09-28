- Home
- Entertainment
- Rs 10,000 Crore! Shah Rukh Khan to Ravi Kishan: Know Net Worth of Richest Actors in Every Film Industry
Rs 10,000 Crore! Shah Rukh Khan to Ravi Kishan: Know Net Worth of Richest Actors in Every Film Industry
Indian celebrities are earning in crores and making a name for themselves. Yes, you read that right. Let's take a look at who the richest celeb is in every Indian film industry. Keep scrolling.
Richest Actors in Every Film Industry!
We all know SRK is the king when it comes to living a lavish life as a superstar. But what if we tell you he is not the only one? The Indian film industry is divided into multiple languages, so let’s take a look at who rules each industry with their swanky lifestyle.
Shah Rukh Khan
The actor is the richest actor of the country with a net worth of Rs 10,000 crore, reportedly!
Nagarjuna
Nagarjina rules Tollywood with a net worth of Rs 3,000 crore, reportedly.
Vijay
Now the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the actor-turned-politician rules Kollywood with a reported net worth of Rs 624 crore.
Mohanlal
The South superstar rules Mollywood with a swanky net worth of Rs 400–500 crore.
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit, the actor and singer, has a net worth of Rs 170–180 crore.
Kiccha Sudeep
The Kannada film industry star has a net worth of Rs 165 crore.
Ravi Kishan
‘Jaldi: The Late’ meme-fest star and BJP MP Ravi Kishan reportedly has a net worth of Rs 44 crore.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.