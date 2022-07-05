Samantha Ruth Prabhu to mark her Bollywood debut opposite this actor?

If reports are to be believed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be making her Bollywood debut. You will be surprised to know the name of the actor she has been paired with!

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the leading and most loved actors in South cinema, who has gained popularity in the Hindi belt as well. Samantha shares a huge fan following across social media platforms. After impressing everyone with her performance in 'The Family Man 2', Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Samantha became a popular name with the Hindi audience after she marked her Hindi OTT debut in Raj and DK’s series that starred Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi. And now, there are reports that the ‘Kushi’ actor is ready to enter the Hindi film industry as well.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

According to the information, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen sharing screen space with 'Antim' actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Reports have further claimed that Samantha has already signed the film that will mark her Bollywood debut.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Furthermore, reports have claimed that the film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan's production house. It is said that the paperwork has been completed and the shooting schedule and dates are currently being finalised. According to the report, the makers have kept everything hidden for now. It is being told that the shooting of this film can go on floors by the end of this year, and it will be released by the end of 2023.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Karan Johar/Instagram

The report also claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has signed her second Hindi film as well. It will be a mythological film, whose shooting may start in the year 2023. If the discussions that are happening in the film industry are to be believed, then it is being said that she can be seen with Akshay Kumar for Karan Johar's next film. The two will soon be seen together on Karan's chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan’.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram