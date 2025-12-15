- Home
- Entertainment
- Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner’s Shocking Revelation: “I Could’ve Died” — Entered Rehab at Just 15
Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner’s Shocking Revelation: “I Could’ve Died” — Entered Rehab at Just 15
Their son Nick is suspected of murdering Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, who were discovered dead at their Los Angeles home on December 14.
Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner’s Shocking Revelation
Filmmaker-actor Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were discovered dead at their Los Angeles home at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 14. Nick Reiner, the couple's son, is suspected of murdering them. Nick has previously spoken about his battle with drug addiction, admitting that he was admitted to his first treatment centre around the age of 15.
Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner’s Shocking Revelation
He went on to co-write the 2015 film Being Charlie, which was partially based on his heroin addiction and homelessness and directed by his father, Rob Reiner.
Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner’s Shocking Revelation
In the film, the protagonist, Charlie Mills (played by Nick Robinson), briefly experiences homelessness, which Nick was significantly more familiar with. He told PEOPLE in 2016, "I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas. I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun."
Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner’s Shocking Revelation
Furthermore, Nick stated that he refused to return to treatment and was in and out of shelters because he preferred to do things his own rather than following the programs they recommended. As a result, he became homeless.
Nick Reiner Opened Up About His Battle With Drug Addiction
He went on to co-write the 2015 film Being Charlie, which was partially based on his heroin addiction and homelessness and directed by his father, Rob Reiner. In the film, the protagonist, Charlie Mills (played by Nick Robinson), briefly experiences homelessness, which Nick was significantly more familiar with. He told PEOPLE in 2016, "I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas. I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun."
Furthermore, Nick stated that he refused to return to treatment and was in and out of shelters because he preferred to do things his own way rather than following the programs they recommended. As a result, he became homeless.
Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner’s Shocking Revelation
After leaving his last rehab centre at the age of 19, Nick revealed that he had been working on the film Being Charlie, creating other projects, and attempting to stay clean so that he would never have to return to the streets.
"While I was out there, I might have died. It's all luck. "You roll the dice and hope you make it," Reiner explained. ‘That made me who I am now’
Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner’s Shocking Revelation
Nick noted that the experience was beneficial not just for scripting the film. "Having to deal with such stuff helped shape who I am now. I met some amazing individuals there, and I was completely out of my comfort zone. Now that I've been home for a long time, I've gotten used to being back in Los Angeles and with my family. But there were a lot of gloomy years," he explained.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.