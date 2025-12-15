Image Credit : Getty

He went on to co-write the 2015 film Being Charlie, which was partially based on his heroin addiction and homelessness and directed by his father, Rob Reiner. In the film, the protagonist, Charlie Mills (played by Nick Robinson), briefly experiences homelessness, which Nick was significantly more familiar with. He told PEOPLE in 2016, "I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas. I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun."

Furthermore, Nick stated that he refused to return to treatment and was in and out of shelters because he preferred to do things his own way rather than following the programs they recommended. As a result, he became homeless.