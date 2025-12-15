Sohail Khan sparked controversy after a video showed him riding a motorcycle without a helmet in Mumbai. After backlash, the actor clarified the reason, apologized to authorities, and promised to follow rules.

Superstar Salman Khan’s brother, Sohail Khan, was recently spotted riding a motorcycle without a helmet on the streets of Bandra, Mumbai. A video of him riding the roughly ₹17 lakh bike went viral on social media, attracting heavy trolling. Sohail has now addressed the controversy, explaining his actions and pledging to always wear a helmet in the future.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Why Sohail Didn’t Wear a Helmet

Sohail Khan shared on social media, “I urge everyone who rides a bike to please wear a helmet. I sometimes neglect to wear one because I feel suffocated, but that’s no excuse. Riding bikes has been my passion since childhood, starting with a BMX cycle and now motorcycles. I usually ride late at night when there’s less traffic, and at slow speeds. My car follows behind me for safety.”

Apology to Traffic Authorities

He further apologized, saying, “I assure all riders I will do my best to overcome my claustrophobia and wear a helmet. I sincerely apologize to traffic authorities and promise to follow all rules from now on. My salute to riders who wear helmets despite inconvenience. Better to be safe than sorry. Once again, I sincerely apologize.”

Viral Video, Sparks Reactions

The video of Sohail riding without a helmet quickly went viral, with social media users sharing and commenting on the clip. Some reports also claimed that Sohail allegedly abused the person recording the video.

On the Work Front

This year, Sohail made a full-fledged film comeback with the Telugu movie Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi, marking his first major role in eight years. He was previously seen in Tubelight (2017), and had cameo appearances in Loveyatri and Dabangg 3. As a producer, his last project was Radhe (2021), and his most recent directorial venture was Freaky Ali (2016).

Sohail Khan’s clarification and apology have sparked discussions on road safety, emphasizing the importance of helmet use while riding motorcycles.