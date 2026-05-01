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Raja Shivaji Box Office Buzz: Riteish Deshmukh's Film Smashes Advance Booking Records; Check
Riteish Deshmukh's mega-film 'Raja Shivaji' has hit theatres. The movie created a huge buzz at the box office with its advance bookings. The ticket sales have been so strong that everyone is predicting a fantastic opening day
'Raja Shivaji' makes a huge splash in advance bookings
Even before its release, 'Raja Shivaji' recorded fantastic advance bookings. Reports say the film sold over 65,000 tickets for its first day in national chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis. Out of these, PVR Inox alone sold about 72% of the tickets.
The real craze for 'Raja Shivaji' is seen in the interiors
Besides the national chains, the film got an even bigger response in non-national circuits. According to reports, Miraj Cinemas sold around 12,000 tickets and MovieMax sold 10,000. This strong trend in mass centres could be a real game-changer for the film.
Can 'Raja Shivaji' cross Rs 10 crore on its opening day?
Based on the current trends, this Riteish Deshmukh starrer could pull in a Rs 10 crore+ opening in its home state of Maharashtra. While it might not challenge the massive records of films like 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', and 'Chhava', it is still being hailed as the biggest film ever in Marathi cinema.
'Raja Shivaji' also has a decent hold in the Hindi belt
The film's Hindi dubbed version is also performing well. As per reports, the Hindi version could earn around Rs 3 crore on its opening day. This is a very strong signal for a Marathi film.
The star-studded cast and mega scale of 'Raja Shivaji'
Riteish Deshmukh has not only acted in this film but has also directed it. The film's cast includes stars like Sanjay Dutt, Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Bhagyashree, and even Salman Khan in a cameo.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 1130 Crore in India
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