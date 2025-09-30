- Home
Dhanush’s film Idli Kadai and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 are set to clash at the box office. Find out which actor is charging a higher salary for their role.
This festive season, two major stars are set to clash at the box office.
Ayudha Pooja falls on October 1 and Vijayadashami on October 2, and with it comes a double treat for moviegoers. Dhanush’s Idli Kadai is set to release on October 1, while Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 hits theaters a day later on October 2.
What makes this clash even more exciting? Both stars are not just acting in their respective films, they’ve also directed them. Dhanush helms Idli Kadai, while Rishab Shetty continues his directorial journey with Kantara: Chapter 1.
Dhanush Salary
‘Idli Kadai’, directed by Dhanush, is a rural family entertainer featuring a star-studded cast. The film’s music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, adding to the anticipation. According to reports, Dhanush has charged a whopping ₹40 crore for his role and directorial work in the film.
Rishab Shetty Salary
‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year, riding high on the success of its first installment. Made on a grand ₹120 crore budget, the film stars Rishab Shetty alongside Rukmini Vasanth. Reports suggest that Rishab Shetty has been paid a staggering ₹100 crore for his role and direction.
Rishab Shetty's salary for the first part
While Rishab Shetty earned ₹100 crore for Kantara: Chapter 1, you’ll be shocked to know what he made for the first film, just ₹2 crore! From a modest paycheck to a ₹98 crore salary jump, his rise has been nothing short of phenomenal.