Image Credit : X

Ayudha Pooja falls on October 1 and Vijayadashami on October 2, and with it comes a double treat for moviegoers. Dhanush’s Idli Kadai is set to release on October 1, while Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 hits theaters a day later on October 2.

What makes this clash even more exciting? Both stars are not just acting in their respective films, they’ve also directed them. Dhanush helms Idli Kadai, while Rishab Shetty continues his directorial journey with Kantara: Chapter 1.