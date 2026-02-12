- Home
Is the Underworld Back? Rohit Shetty Attack and Ram Gopal Varma’s Explosive Reaction Explained
The attack on Rohit Shetty's residence has brought back dark old memories in Bollywood. RGV's explosive words have now sparked a huge debate in the film industry. Everyone is worried whether the underworld menace will once again engulf Bollywood.
Image Credit : Asianet News
RGV on the Return of Underworld Fear in Bollywood
Following the firing incident near Rohit Shetty's house, director Ram Gopal Varma reflects on the dark era of the 90s, questioning if the mafia's grip is returning.
Image Credit : Asianet News
The Bloody 90s: RGV Recalls When the Underworld Targeted Bollywood
Varma remembers a time when the film industry lived in fear, citing the attack on Rakesh Roshan and a plot to kill producer Manmohan Shetty.
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Rohit Shetty's Residence Firing: A Publicity Stunt or a Real Threat?
RGV speculates on the motives behind the recent attack, wondering if it was for publicity, a prank, or a genuine threat from gangs like Lawrence Bishnoi's.
Image Credit : google
The Unspoken Plot: When the Underworld Tried to Kill Manmohan Shetty
Ram Gopal Varma reveals a chilling detail from the 90s, stating that an underworld gang had planned to assassinate renowned producer Manmohan Shetty.
Image Credit : our own
RGV Compares Lawrence Bishnoi Gang to 90s Attention-Seeking Criminals
Varma draws parallels between the Bishnoi gang's claims and a 90s criminal named Ali Budesh, who would take credit for any attack to gain notoriety.
