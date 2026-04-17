In a YouTube conversation with writer Hussain Zaidi, Varma commended the film's workmanship and storytelling but disagreed with its portrayal of Dawood Ibrahim. He stated, "The only thing I disagree with is that. I believe the portrayal of Dawood Ibrahim is inaccurate.

RGV's thoughts on Dawood's portrayal In Dhurandhar 2, the mobster is known as 'Bade Sahab' and is shown directing terror attacks in India from Pakistan. However, Varma argued that this interpretation might not correspond to his understanding.