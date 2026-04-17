RGV on Dhurandhar 2: ‘Dawood Ibrahim Shown Incorrectly, He’s Inactive by Choice’
Director Ram Gopal Varma has questioned the portrayal of mobster Dawood Ibrahim in Dhurandhar 2. While complimenting the picture, he claimed Dawood may have given up crime years ago.
Dhurandhar 2 shows Dawood Ibrahim incorrectly
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is a self-proclaimed lover of the Dhurandhar films, however he is dissatisfied with the portrayal of Dawood Ibrahim in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Despite enjoying filmmaker Aditya Dhar's work, he says the representation does not reflect his grasp of the gangster's actual situation.
Dhurandhar 2 shows Dawood Ibrahim incorrectly
In a YouTube conversation with writer Hussain Zaidi, Varma commended the film's workmanship and storytelling but disagreed with its portrayal of Dawood Ibrahim. He stated, "The only thing I disagree with is that. I believe the portrayal of Dawood Ibrahim is inaccurate.
RGV's thoughts on Dawood's portrayal In Dhurandhar 2, the mobster is known as 'Bade Sahab' and is shown directing terror attacks in India from Pakistan. However, Varma argued that this interpretation might not correspond to his understanding.
Dhurandhar 2 shows Dawood Ibrahim incorrectly
He clarified that he does not claim absolute authority on the subject but feels the narrative does not align with his knowledge of Dawood's current status. "That's not something I can state with authority. But it doesn't line up with what I know," he explained.
Varma said that, from what he has heard, Dawood has been basically idle. "He is inert by choice; he has ceased doing anything. "I believe he retired from criminal activities 20 years ago," he stated.
Dhurandhar 2 shows Dawood Ibrahim incorrectly
At the same time, he acknowledged the uncertainty of such data, stating that no one can conclusively affirm or refute the reality. "Nobody can be an expert, and no one can be certain that this is true. We all believe Dhurandhar has demonstrated something... "I can't disprove it, and neither can the director," he said.
Dhurandhar 2 shows Dawood Ibrahim incorrectly
More about the film. The sequel to Dhurandhar has Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, as Sher-e-Baloch and the ruler of Lyari. It follows his path from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the spy who avenges terrorist acts.
The film, which premiered on March 19, also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.
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