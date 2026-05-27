Actor Saqib Ayub discussed his Bollywood journey, from working with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in 'Thugs of Hindostan' to his expanded role in the upcoming season of 'Farzi'. He also shared his experience working with directors Raj & DK.

On Working with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan

Actor Saqib Ayub opened up about his Bollywood journey so far, which included his stint in Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' and portraying pivotal roles in hit series like 'Farzi' and 'First Copy'. Ayub is one of the fortunate actors in the Bollywood industry to have begun his film journey by sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, the actor opened up about his experience of working with the two stars in the film. Ayub said, "Before going on the set, I met them (Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan) unofficially because our workshops were going on. Majorly, there were more action workshops than acting workshops. So there I met Fatima and Aamir, sir. I met Bachchan sir unofficially once or twice. So this unofficial meeting we had before the set, it broke the ice. So when I had to meet Aamir sir and Bachchan sir again on the set, we had formed a friendship. We formed a relationship. If I had come on the set directly on the first day, I am sure it would have been very shocking for me too."

"But because of the back-end process, before the filming started, it became very easy. But still, the atmosphere of meeting for the first time on the set is different compared to workshops," Ayub added.

Bigger Role in Farzi Season 2

The actor also shed light on his character arc in the upcoming season of Shahid Kapoor's Farzi. The actor revealed that he will have more screen time in the second season than in the first. Saqib Ayub said, "My character will be seen more this time. Comparatively from the first season. In the first season, I was mostly a fringe character who came and went in between and helped Sunny and Feroz. But this season, I will be an integral part of the show and the story, too. So the screen time is more."

'Had Extra Fun with Raj & DK'

While recalling his work experience in different films and series, the actor said that he had "extra fun" with filmmakers Raj and DK during Farzi. "Everyone had fun, but the extra fun came with Raj and DK sir, maybe because Farzi was completely opposite. Farzi was fun. There is drama. There is action and comedy. So there is freedom. As an actor. You go and spread. You improvise as much as you can. You play around. You play with the scene with the character. So I had a lot of fun," added Ayub.

Farzi was directed by Raj & DK and starred Shahid Kapoor and KK Menon in the lead roles. Season two of the series is set to arrive soon.