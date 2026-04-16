Ranveer Singh “is a Shiv ji bhakt. He used to start his day with 'Om' chanting”, While prepared on set to play Hamza In Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh is a Shivji bhakt. He used to start his day with 'Om' chanting, while preparing on set to play Hamza in Dhurandhar 2. Ranveer is now relishing in the unparalleled success of Dhurandhar The Revenge, which let him join Hindi Net's 1000 crore club at the box office. His act is being attributed to Hamza-Jaskirat's unprecedented success in winning over the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ranveer Singh is a Shivji bhakt

He is recognised for delving deeply into the characters he portrays, even developing his own rituals and habits to completely embody a part. On the sets of Dhurandhar, that technique combined spirituality and meditation, according to prosthetic artist Karandeep Singh in a recent interview.

Karandeep, the film's prosthetic artist, worked closely with Ranveer on his makeup for Dhurandhar. The actor explains that the lengthy hours in the chair were not only about physical change, but also about psychologically immersing themselves in the role of Hamza Ali Mazari.

"He used to get centred first. He is a Shiv ji bhakt. He used to start his day with 'Om' chanting. He used to come after a workout, listen to 'Om'. Whenever we would do an hour-long makeup, he would try to meditate," Karandeep said.

The spiritual grounding would gradually give way to a different type of energy as the actor prepared to face the camera.

The revelation exemplifies Ranveer Singh's dedication to his craft. From spiritual grounding to carefully picked music, the actor's method combines discipline and instinct, allowing him to channel the intense energy needed to play Hamza in the Dhurandhar flicks.