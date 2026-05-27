Actors Eisha Singh and Peter Wilson opened up about their upcoming psychological thriller 'Obsess', stating that the audience is yet to witness the darkest layers of their story. The film is set to release on May 29.

Actors Eisha Singh and Peter Wilson opened up about their upcoming psychological thriller 'Obsess', stating that the audience is yet to witness the darkest layers of their story.

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Speaking with ANI, Eisha Singh shared, "We just showed you one layer of water. You will see all the fish and sharks under it later. You will get to know it in the movie."

On working with Wilson, Eisha added, "When I used to look into his eyes, I would get that reaction of fear. When such a good actor is present before you, things come out very naturally."

Eisha Singh on the Psychological Thriller Genre

Shedding light on the film, she continued, "The aim of a psychological thriller is to play with your psychology and not to let you get up from your seat. I think Obsess is that kind of film where you feel at every turn, maybe this will happen, or that will happen. In Obsess, you will see what happens when rage kicks in."

'Casting of a Devil and an Angel'

Peter Wilson heaped praise on co-star Eisha Singh, highlighting how she portrayed a very challenging character. "Eisha has acted very well. She has played a very challenging character in it. She has also done a very good job. The main USP of this is casting. That contrast. Just like casting of a devil and an angel. I had to match that chemistry. Isha has played that very well. It is very important to be mentally strong," he said.

'Obsess' Trailer and Release Details

The trailer of 'Obsess' is already out, promising an intense blend of psychological drama, road rage, revenge, and emotional chaos. The gripping trailer opens with Eisha Singh's confident and carefree character crossing paths with a disturbed man battling emotional instability, anger, and deep psychological trauma, played by Peter Wilson.

Obsess is produced by Jagraj Motion Pictures, Rajinder Gill (Peter Wilson) and Jagdish Singh, along with co-producers Amandeep Singh, Rekha Singh, and Sam Bariah. The film is set to release on May 29. (ANI)