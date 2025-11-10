- Home
Actor Renuka Shahane has opened up about harassment and unsafe experiences in Bollywood’s early years, revealing how she and other actresses, including Raveena Tandon, had to stay vigilant against predatory behaviour in the film industry
Renuka Shahane Recalls Harassment by a Film Producer
Renuka Shahane revealed that early in her career, a producer visited her home and made an inappropriate proposition, suggesting that she live with him in exchange for money and a saree brand endorsement. Shocked by the incident, she and her mother refused the offer. The actor noted that while she was able to walk away, others in the industry often faced retaliation for rejecting such advances. She explained that those who resist powerful figures risk being blacklisted or losing job opportunities.
Speaking on Retaliation and the Decline of #MeToo Impact
Renuka pointed out that many victims who report harassment face backlash — from being removed from projects to being denied payment. She emphasized that the industry often bands together to further isolate victims. Reflecting on the #MeToo movement, she expressed concern that its influence has weakened over time, with several accused individuals now back to successful careers despite serious allegations. She added that without legal backing, victims are often confronted for not being able to prove their claims.
Raveena Tandon’s Caution During Her Stardom
Shahane also mentioned that even top actresses like Raveena Tandon had to remain cautious. During outdoor shoots, Raveena would reportedly change rooms daily to avoid unwanted attention from men on set. Renuka said that such preventive measures were common, as many actresses experienced harassment from male actors and producers despite efforts to stay safe.