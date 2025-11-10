Image Credit : social media

Renuka pointed out that many victims who report harassment face backlash — from being removed from projects to being denied payment. She emphasized that the industry often bands together to further isolate victims. Reflecting on the #MeToo movement, she expressed concern that its influence has weakened over time, with several accused individuals now back to successful careers despite serious allegations. She added that without legal backing, victims are often confronted for not being able to prove their claims.