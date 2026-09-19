In 'Bigg Boss 20,' Aman Gandhi sparked a feud by calling Aasif Khan the 'sasti copy of Irrfan Khan.' While some housemates like Qazi Touqeer praised Aasif's acting, others like Mahhi Vij criticized his conduct, escalating their ongoing rivalry.

Aman Gandhi calls Aasif Khan 'sasti copy of Irrfan'

The drama inside the ‘Bigg Boss 20’ house shows no signs of slowing down. In a recent conversation with Qazi Touqeer, Mahhi Vij and other housemates, television actor Aman Gandhi appeared to take a dig at Panchayat actor Aasif Khan.

In the latest episode, Aman spoke about Aasif and called him the “sasti copy of Irrfan Khan”. He also described Aasif as the “brain” of the group. Aman said, “He is the sasti copy of Irrfan Khan. He is the brain of the group; otherwise, all others are stupid.”

Qazi, however, disagreed with Aman’s comment on Aasif’s acting and praised the actor’s work. He said, “But he is a world-class actor.” Mahhi also shared her view on Aasif, saying that his acting may be good but his conduct in the game had disappointed her. “He might be a very good actor, but he disappointed me in the game,” she said.

Ongoing feud in Bigg Boss house

Aman and Aasif have been at odds since the beginning of the show. Their arguments have often turned personal, with Aasif questioning Aman’s profession and acting abilities. He has also commented on Aman’s face and physique during their fights.

Aasif has also spoken about his own acting skills inside the house and asked his fellow contestants to watch his work outside the show.

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Social media reacts to the incident

The latest comments from Aman also found support from some viewers on social media.

One user wrote, “Aman Gandhi is really smart vro, he understood that 'Sasta Irrfan Khan' is the main manipulator of this season.”

Another wrote, “Aman Gandhi doesn’t need much time To Read The Face. Bro took one look at “Sasta Irrfan” and decoded the whole game instantly.”

About the contestants

Aasif is known for his roles in shows and series such as Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Jamtara and Panchayat. His character Ganesh, also known as Damaad Ji, in Panchayat became widely known for the dialogue, “Gajab beizzati hai yaar”.

Aman, meanwhile, has been part of several television shows. He made his television debut with D4 – Get Up and Dance in 2016 and later appeared in Naagin 3, Daayan, Prem Bandhan and Bhagya Lakshmi. He also played Ayushmaan “Ayush” Chopra in Bhagya Lakshmi and has been part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.