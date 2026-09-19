Lyricist Manoj Muntashir praises PM Modi's tenure, listing the Ram Mandir construction, Article 370 revocation, and Triple Talaq abolition as key feats. He pledges to vote for the BJP's 'Lotus' symbol for life due to these achievements.

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure and listed the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir, the revocation of Article 370 and the abolition of Triple Talaq among the key decisions taken during his government. Speaking about India’s growing recognition around the world, Muntashir said the country is reaching new heights and gaining more respect globally. He also shared his personal political choice, saying he would continue to vote for the BJP’s ‘Lotus’ symbol.

Pledge to Vote for 'Lotus'

Muntashir said, “We are witnessing India scaling new heights of prestige across the globe; we are increasingly recognised and respected worldwide. Speaking of the Prime Minister’s tenure, there are three achievements that simply wouldn’t have been possible for anyone else…” “To name just three: abolishing ‘Triple Talaq’, revoking Article 370, and the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir. These are three such feats performed by our Prime Minister that ensure I will cast my vote for the ‘Lotus’ symbol for the rest of my life…”

Bollywood Wishes PM Modi

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his birthday on September 17. Several Bollywood celebrities also wished him on the occasion. Actor Shah Rukh Khan wished PM Modi “good health, happiness and fulfilment” in a post on X. Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar also shared birthday messages for the Prime Minister. Actor Sanjay Dutt also shared his wishes along with a picture with PM Modi. He wrote, “Sending my warm birthday wishes to the man who changed the outlook of our Nation, Thank you for your great leadership! Happy birthday @narendramodi ji.”

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat. He took the oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014. The BJP is organising the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17, with various programmes and public outreach activities.

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