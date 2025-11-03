Ravi Kishan Net Worth: Wealth of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winner
Ravi Kishan Net Worth: Ravi Kishan's net worth is constantly increasing. He owns 11 flats, several luxury cars, and both movable and immovable assets. He has made a name for himself in Bhojpuri, Hindi, and South Indian films
Ravi Kishan
Ravi Kishan Net Worth: Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan debuted in the 1992 Bollywood film 'Pitamber'. After that, he turned to Bhojpuri cinema. His 2003 Bhojpuri movie 'Saiyan Hamar' was a blockbuster. After that, he never looked back.
Ravi Kishan Works
Ravi Kishan has worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films, along with Bhojpuri and Hindi. He is so popular in UP and Bihar that the BJP gave him a ticket from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was elected as an MP from this seat in 2024, following his 2019 win.
Check Net Worth
Ravi Kishan's Net Worth
Prabhat Khabar reported that Ravi Kishan Shukla has movable assets worth ₹14.96 crore and immovable assets of about ₹20.70 crore. His wife, Preeti Shukla, also owns immovable assets worth ₹4.25 crore.
Total Net Worth
Ravi Kishan also owns gold worth ₹9.38 lakh. However, with gold prices soaring, this value is likely to have changed.
Luxury Cars
Ravi Kishan owns luxury cars like Toyota Innova, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, and BMW. The most surprising part is his property; according to media reports, he owns about a dozen, or 12, flats and houses in Delhi, Mumbai, Gorakhpur, and his ancestral village.