Rashmika to Malaika Arora to Tovino Thomas and more attend Kalyanaraman Annual Navratri Puja

From South Indian stars to Bollywood celebrities, everyone graced the Navratri puja organized at the residence of Kalyan Jewellers MD T.S. Kalyanaraman this year. Big stars including Rashmika Mandana, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, and Saif Ali Khan were seen on this occasion. See Pics…

South cinema and Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandana reached Thrissur and attended the annual Navratri puja of the Kalyanraman family.

Malaika Arora, who is often seen in bold outfits, reached Thrissur in a white saree and became a part of the Kalyanraman family's Navratri puja.

Shilpa Shetty, one of Bollywood's fittest actresses, attended this Navratri celebration in a traditional silk saree.

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan attended the Kalyanraman family's Navratri celebration in a dhoti and blue kurta.

Animal star Bobby Deol looked stylish as he was seen in a red kurta and white pyjama on this occasion.

Ajay Devgn also reached Thrissur for the annual Navratri celebration of the Kalyanraman family. He was wearing a kurta-pajama on this occasion.

Kannada star Tovino Thomas attended the annual Navratri puja of the Kalyanraman family with his wife.

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya also attended the annual Navratri puja of the Kalyanraman family. He looked handsome in white outfit.

Latest Videos