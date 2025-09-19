- Home
Rashmika Mandanna Rise From Heartbreak to Pan Indian Star: Engaged at 21 To Pan-India star
Pan-India Star Heroine: Engaged at 21, followed by a quick breakup... Despite personal life ups and downs, she seized every opportunity, delivering back-to-back blockbusters to become a Pan-India star heroine today. Do you know who this heroine is?
1 Min read
Image Credit : Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna Early Life
Opportunities don't just come to you; you have to chase them. One heroine, Rashmika Mandanna proved this with her life. She turned a personal storm into a turning point, reaching the top.
Image Credit : Instagram/Rashmika mandanna
National Crush
She is none other than National Crush Rashmika Mandanna. After 'Pushpa,' she set new records with 'Animal,' which grossed over ₹900 crore, boosting her fame.
Image Credit : X: Rashmika Mandanna
Special craze in Bollywood
After 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' she remains busy with Hindi offers. Following the blockbuster 'Chhava,' she's now in a horror-comedy, shining as a Pan-India star.
Image Credit : Social Media
Breakup sensation
Rashmika's personal life was once a hot topic. She got engaged to 'Kirik Party' co-star Rakshit Shetty in 2017 at just 21, but they suddenly called it off.
Image Credit : Instagram
Special stardom with a string of offers
After the breakup, her career took off. 'Chalo' and 'Geetha Govindam' led to stardom. Today, she's a true Pan-India heroine with hits in Tollywood and Bollywood.
