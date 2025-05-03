Vijay Deverakonda responds to Tribal controversy, issues detailed clarification
Vijay Deverakonda has finally responded to the controversy surrounding his comments about tribal communities. Facing accusations of disrespect, he issued a lengthy clarification through a social media post and a letter released on his page.
Published : May 03 2025, 03:47 PM
1 Min read
15
Vijay Deverakonda's recent controversy has stirred the industry. His comments at the Telugu event for Surya's Retro film ignited a firestorm. His remarks about tribal communities during a discussion about terrorism sparked outrage and led to widespread trolling.
25
Vijay Deverakonda's comments comparing the actions of terrorists to tribal conflicts from centuries ago drew strong criticism from tribal organizations, leading to a police complaint and intense social media backlash. He subsequently released a detailed press note to address the growing controversy.
35
Vijay Deverakonda clarified his statement, explaining that he did not intend to hurt anyone and that his words were not meant to disrespect tribal communities. He emphasized his focus on national unity and progress, not division.
45
Vijay Deverakonda apologized for any hurt caused by his words, stating he used the term "tribe" in a different context, referring to clans and kingdoms before civilization, not Scheduled Tribes. He reiterated his intention to promote unity and peace.
55
Vijay Deverakonda's clarification message is going viral. He is currently working on the film KDM, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, which is nearing release. The film's teaser, song, and posters have received positive responses. After KDM, he will join the project Rowdy Janardhan.
